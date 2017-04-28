"Due to the seriousness of the charge against you‚ I would highly recommend you obtain legal representation and that you do not conduct your own defence‚" Ratshivumbu told him.

Conspiracy to commit murder is a schedule one offence under the Criminal Procedure Act. State prosecutor King Masimula argued it would be in the interest of justice to keep Ramosebudi in custody. "I wish to hereby apply to this honourable court for a postponement of seven days as requested by the office of the district public prosecutor‚ as the state intends to obtain further statements‚" Masimula told the court.

When asked how the district public prosecutor had arrived at the conclusion that Ramosebudi should be sent for mental evaluation‚ Masimula said he was told by investigators that it was because of the accused’s conduct.

"They came to it that it was not normal for a person to commit such an offence using his own bank account‚ or approaching businesses to raise funds to commit the said offence‚" he said. In one of the letters‚ sent to billionaire businessman Nicky Oppenheimer‚ a copy of which TimesLive obtained on Thursday‚ Ramosebudi provides his own Standard Bank account details and requests the amount of R60m to fund the "sniper assassination plot".

Spokeswoman for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Louw Mjonondwane told journalists outside the court house that the NPA had no information to support terrorism or treason charges at this stage. "The NPA actually determined that the charge that can be leveled against the accused is conspiracy to commit murder‚" she said‚ adding that once investigations were finalised‚ the NPA would add charges or decide if any further arrests could be made.

She denied the case could potentially embarrass the state should Ramosebudi be found mentally unstable: "We cannot say it would be a massive embarrassment. As the state it is our duty to act if we receive information that there is a danger to the public, and we allege that he is a danger to the public ... and it is the duty of the state to prove what we are alleging."

