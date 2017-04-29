"It is not a secret that the very list of those to be assassinated is a mixed bag of warring parties. Why would one want to assassinate Ms Vytjie Mentoor and Advocate Thuli Madonsela who are not in power and call that a coup?"

Bloem added that it was now well known that President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet based on a so-called intelligence report that former finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ his former deputy Mcebisi Jonas and Lungisa Fuzile‚ the former director-general of the Treasury had gone abroad to conspire to topple the government of Zuma.

Gordhan and Jonas were sacked after the former was recalled from an international investor roadshow in the UK and US in late March‚ while Fuzile resigned from his position.

"It is not far-fetched for a reasonable person to link the case of Ramosebudi to the said Intelligence Report. The Zuma supporters within government are well aware that there was no truth in the said Intelligence Report. The case against Ramosebudi is a cunning plot on their part to give legitimacy to the said Intelligence Report‚" Bloem stated.