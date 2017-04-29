COPE says it ‘smells a rat" with regards to alleged coup plot
The Congress of the People (COPE) suspects that there is "something very strange and questionable" in the case against Elvis Ramosebudi who is accused of plotting a coup.
Cope spokesman Dennis Bloem said on Saturday it did not make sense to have one person plotting a coup and being so careless and substandard about his plans.
"Cope is asking questions because it smells a rat‚" he said.
"It is not a secret that the very list of those to be assassinated is a mixed bag of warring parties. Why would one want to assassinate Ms Vytjie Mentoor and Advocate Thuli Madonsela who are not in power and call that a coup?"
Bloem added that it was now well known that President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet based on a so-called intelligence report that former finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ his former deputy Mcebisi Jonas and Lungisa Fuzile‚ the former director-general of the Treasury had gone abroad to conspire to topple the government of Zuma.
Gordhan and Jonas were sacked after the former was recalled from an international investor roadshow in the UK and US in late March‚ while Fuzile resigned from his position.
"It is not far-fetched for a reasonable person to link the case of Ramosebudi to the said Intelligence Report. The Zuma supporters within government are well aware that there was no truth in the said Intelligence Report. The case against Ramosebudi is a cunning plot on their part to give legitimacy to the said Intelligence Report‚" Bloem stated.
"The Minister of State Security‚ Mr David Mahlobo‚ denied any knowledge of the so-called Zuma Intelligence Report that was used by Zuma to reshuffle Cabinet. COPE expects that the Intelligence Agencies of this country will be the first to know about such a serious matter as a planned coup against the government. David Mahlobo is quiet. Instead the Hawks are taking the lead.
"Cope is more than ever convinced that the people of South Africa will never be fooled by this desperate government of Zuma. The leadership of Zuma has become toxic to the country and therefore Zuma must go as a matter of urgency‚ which is the issue‚" Bloem added.
TMG Digital
