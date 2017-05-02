The National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA) has conceded it does not have evidence that Elvis Ramosebudi tried to plot a coup by killing high-profile government ministers.

Ramosebudi appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for a few minutes on Tuesday with the prosecution asking for his bail application to be postponed until Friday.

The state also changed the charges against him from conspiracy to commit murder to incitement to commit murder.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw told journalists outside the court: "At this stage, we don’t have information that suggest this is a coup plot."

She said the evidence the NPA had was that he tried to "incite" Anglo American to fund crime by asking them for money to kill government ministers.

"The proper charge that can be preferred is incitement." A conspiracy charge requires two or more people to conspire together to commit a crime. "Ramosebudi acted alone‚" she said.

Ramosebudi allegedly ran two organisations — the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime.

The Hawks said the organisations were apparently planning to kill 19 ministers and other high-profile officials.

Targets included President Jacob Zuma‚ Co-operative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen‚ Eskom chair Ben Ngubane‚ former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Lawyers for the controversial Gupta family also said they received a letter from him asking for R30m to assassinate Madonsela‚ former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and Jonas. The Guptas reported this to the police.

Incitement to commit crime is a schedule one offence, which means the suspect will be granted bail‚ unless the state can prove it is in the interests of justice that he remain behind bars.

Louw said the state had not yet decided whether Ramosebudi needed a psychiatric evaluation‚ but it was considering this.

"More investigations must be conducted before we refer him for observation."

