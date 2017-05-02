National

There is no evidence of a coup plot, concedes NPA

02 May 2017 - 14:52 Katharine Child
Elvis Ramosebudi, a man who allegedly plotted to assassinate officials perceived as state capture beneficiaries, made his first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on April 28. Picture: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES
Elvis Ramosebudi, a man who allegedly plotted to assassinate officials perceived as state capture beneficiaries, made his first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on April 28. Picture: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES

The National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA) has conceded it does not have evidence that Elvis Ramosebudi tried to plot a coup by killing high-profile government ministers.

Ramosebudi appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for a few minutes on Tuesday with the prosecution asking for his bail application to be postponed until Friday.

The state also changed the charges against him from conspiracy to commit murder to incitement to commit murder.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw told journalists outside the court: "At this stage, we don’t have information that suggest this is a coup plot."

She said the evidence the NPA had was that he tried to "incite" Anglo American to fund crime by asking them for money to kill government ministers.

"The proper charge that can be preferred is incitement." A conspiracy charge requires two or more people to conspire together to commit a crime. "Ramosebudi acted alone‚" she said.

Ramosebudi allegedly ran two organisations — the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime.

The Hawks said the organisations were apparently planning to kill 19 ministers and other high-profile officials.

Targets included President Jacob Zuma‚ Co-operative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen‚ Eskom chair Ben Ngubane‚ former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Lawyers for the controversial Gupta family also said they received a letter from him asking for R30m to assassinate Madonsela‚ former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and Jonas. The Guptas reported this to the police.

Incitement to commit crime is a schedule one offence, which means the suspect will be granted bail‚ unless the state can prove it is in the interests of justice that he remain behind bars.

Louw said the state had not yet decided whether Ramosebudi needed a psychiatric evaluation‚ but it was considering this.

"More investigations must be conducted before we refer him for observation."

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Digital migration taking shape, says department
National
2.
Johannesburg mayor’s first state of the city ...
National
3.
Union heads to court for resumption of action ...
National / Labour
4.
Big retailers stay away from poultry crisis ...
National

Related Articles

COPE says it ‘smells a rat" with regards to alleged coup plot
National

Man in ‘sniper assassination plot’ to be kept in custody
National

State recommends ‘coup plotter’ undergo mental evaluation
News

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.