Energy minister admits Parliament ‘misled’ on SA’s oil stockpile sale

New Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi admits the strategic reserves were sold, with about 10.3-million barrels discounted

03 May 2017 - 05:16 Linda Ensor
Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The government has admitted for the first time that the secret disposal of 10.3-million barrels of SA’s strategic oil reserves by the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) in December 2015 had indeed been a sale and not a “rotation of stock”, as former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson repeatedly had asserted to justify her approval of the deal.

Newly appointed Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi apologised to MPs and Parliament on Tuesday for their having been misled about the nature of the transaction. This was after DA energy spokesman Gordon Mackay expressed concern that the energy portfolio committee had been misled.

The crude oil stockpile was sold at the bottom of the crude oil price cycle at a substantial discount to the prevailing spot price. It was sold to three invited buyers at an average price of $28 a barrel at a time when the Brent oil price ranged between $37.22 and $44.44 a barrel.

Crisis at PetroSA deepens with expected R2.2bn loss

The forecast loss follows a R14.6bn net operating loss in the 2014-15 year, and the company has also not yet published its results for the 2016-17 ...
1 month ago

Fuel fund’s deals scrutinised

Law firm will examine contracts related to sale of strategic oil reserve
5 months ago

CAROL PATON: Awful lot of official silence on oil heist

The strategic fuel stocks sale was a blatant raid on the fiscus and little has been done about it, writes Carol Paton
7 months ago

Auditor-general finds disposal of strategic fuel stocks illegal

The secret sale of SA’s strategic fuel stockpile contravened the Public Finance Management Act in two instances, auditor-general says
7 months ago

