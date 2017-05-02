New minister Mmamoloko Kubayi promises nuclear transparency and participation

Kubayi said she would meet legal counsel on Wednesday to discuss the way forward.

With regard to the international agreements signed with Russia, the US, China, South Korea and France, the minister said some of these were required for existing operations and could not just be put aside.

Judge Bozalek declared the agreements unconstitutional and unlawful as they were not approved by Parliament.

The department would have to look into whether they could be submitted as is to Parliament for approval or whether new agreements would have to be signed and then submitted to Parliament.

The minister stressed that the integrated resource plan and the integrated energy plan would be finalised this year, as policy certainty and predictability were critical for investors.

She stressed that she would not be dragged into issues around procurement of nuclear energy, which was not the role assigned to her by the Public Finance Management Act.