Kubayi promises to act against those who sold SA’s oil reserves illegally

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is to investigate what legal avenues exist to hold accountable former employees of the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) who sold SA’s strategic oil reserves.

In December 2015, 10-million barrels of crude oil were sold secretly by the SFF at a substantial discount to the prevailing market price. The auditor-general declared the sale illegal and former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson initiated a review of the deal.

Kubayi has received a report on the sale — which she stressed was indeed a sale and not a "rotation of stock" as claimed.

Kubayi said she had instructed the board of the Central Energy Fund, the parent company of the Strategic Fuel Fund, to take action if possible against those responsible. They had acted without the authority of the SFF board.

If they were still employed, she would ensure they were suspended immediately and disciplinary action taken, the minister told members of Parliament’s energy committee in her first public engagement since taking office.

The minister has instructed the CEF board to secure the country’s strategic oil reserves.

Kubayi said the department would look at the weaknesses in the SFF’s governance model.

With regard to CEF subsidiary PetroSA, "a problem child", the minister said she was "very concerned" about the state-owned entity and the loss incurred through Project Ikhwezi.

She was also concerned about the payment of bonuses despite executives’ poor performance, and she had picked up a trend of "wrongful doings" within the entity.

Also on the minister’s agenda is to capacitate the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) so it can do its work. The founding legislation for the regulator would be re-examined to strengthen it, she said.

Kubayi said it was problematic that Nersa’s CEO was also a regulator, which she believed had caused problems.

The National Nuclear Regulator would also be strengthened.