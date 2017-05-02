Department of Energy needs overhaul, says new minister Mmamoloko Kubayi

The Department of Energy is not functioning optimally, and needs to be restructured and recapacitated, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says.

In her first briefing to Parliament’s energy committee, the newly appointed minister said on Tuesday that the department was not structured in a way that made it effective, efficient and responsive to the sector.

It needed to "up its game", she said, and be positioned in a way to drive the sector towards higher growth and job creation.

Kubayi said the department was not responsive to its core business and was "very thin" in terms of its technical capacity — for example, with regard to electrification or petroleum management. More project managers were needed.

The department was also thin in terms of its policy-making capacity — its major role.