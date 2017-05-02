National

Department of Energy needs overhaul, says new minister Mmamoloko Kubayi

02 May 2017 - 11:51 Linda Ensor
Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Department of Energy is not functioning optimally, and needs to be restructured and recapacitated, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says.

In her first briefing to Parliament’s energy committee, the newly appointed minister said on Tuesday that the department was not structured in a way that made it effective, efficient and responsive to the sector.

It needed to "up its game", she said, and be positioned in a way to drive the sector towards higher growth and job creation.

Kubayi said the department was not responsive to its core business and was "very thin" in terms of its technical capacity — for example, with regard to electrification or petroleum management. More project managers were needed.

The department was also thin in terms of its policy-making capacity — its major role.

After several days of engagement with departmental staff, the department’s strategic and annual performance plans have been reworked to make the targets clearer, and more precise and measurable.

Kubayi stressed the importance of the department being transparent and accountable to Parliament and said she was looking towards an open relationship with Parliament.

There were a lot of vacancies at executive management level that had to be filled to create stability and enable it to achieve its objectives.

