Cosatu says workers’ anger is behind May Day heckling

Cosatu has declared its support for Ramaphosa and has called for Zuma to step down.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said on Wednesday that what happened on Monday in the Free State was regrettable and unacceptable, but reflected that workers had "reached a dead end".

"[They] are angry with the factionalised state of the ANC and the dearth of leadership in the movement," he said.

Ramaphosa, Mantashe and Mkhize were the only ANC leaders who were not booed or heckled at Cosatu May Day rallies held across the country.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said such reporting by ANN7 was habitual and typical.

He said the deployment of leaders to events was a collective decision taken by national officials.

"It was a decision taken by the national officials fully aware of the potential for heckling and other disruptions," Kodwa said. "Regardless of the potential for discord, the leadership felt it necessary and correct that invitations as received from Cosatu were honoured and the ANC message calling for unity of the alliance be delivered."

Cosatu, whose senior officials are split on support for Zuma, had claimed that a "rented crowd" was sent to Bloemfontein with the purpose of disrupting the event.

These issues would be raised during a special central executive committee meeting.