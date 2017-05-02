Workers shut Zuma up at rally

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said it was significant that public servants were at the forefront of the call for Zuma to resign. "These are the people who are actually at the forefront of policy implementation…. This is them raising their hands, saying they have concerns and they are raising issues that demonstrate they no longer have confidence in this leadership," Mathekga said.

He said that Zuma should have found a "dignified excuse" for not attending the rally.

Cosatu held several rallies around the country, addressed by ANC leaders. Their reception illustrated the faultlines in the governing party. ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe received a warm welcome on a march to the JSE in Sandton and hundreds of people gathered in the rain to hear Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa speak in Mpumalanga.

In Polokwane, workers sang loudly and booed when ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte tried to address them and in Durban, they chanted "Gupta", sang loudly and blew a vuvuzela, while ANC chairwoman Baleka Mbete delivered her speech.

ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize told Cosatu’s Cape Town rally that members of the governing party and its alliance partners had to remain united amid divisive tension related to the succession battle.

Just hours before his address, workers delivered a memorandum to Parliament calling, among other things, for Zuma to step down.

"The threat of us being unseated is higher when we are divided. Factionalism only serves to undermine our mission to meet the needs of our people," Mkhize said to a mild but polite reception.

"Our differences as one party, one alliance and one national democratic revolution pale in comparison to the imminent onslaught that awaits us if we continue to fight over what divides us," Mkhize said.

With Khulekani Magubane