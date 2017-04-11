Herman Mashaba sends formal complaint about Berning Ntlemeza to Ipid

In a move expected to strain the relationship between two key law enforcement agencies further, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba referred Hawks head Gen Mthandazo Ntlemeza to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Tuesday, saying that he was interfering with investigations against corruption.

Relations between Ntlemeza and Ipid boss Robert McBride were frosty during the tenure of former police minister Nathi Nhleko.

New Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has promised to fix the relationship. However, he faces an almost insurmountable task as the friction is said to be rooted in the political infighting bedevilling the governing party and the government.

Mashaba’s move will put McBride on a fresh collision course with the Hawks boss, who is appealing against a high court ruling that declared his appointment by Nhleko invalid. The court’s decision on his application for leave to appeal is due to be delivered on Wednesday morning.

The controversial mayor met with McBride to notify the police watchdog head that he had "strong evidence" that Ntlemeza had directed Hawks officers to overlook cases brought to it by the City of Johannesburg.

Mashaba said the few arrests by the Hawks were stark in their contrast to the volume of investigations the city had requested the agency to conduct.

"Subsequent to the appointment of Sibiya and the establishment of an anticorruption unit in the city, there has been a substantial increase in the number of cases investigated and referred to both the SAPS [South African Police Service] and the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] for further investigation," said Mashaba.

Hawks spokesman Robert Netshiunda criticised the Johannesburg mayor for venturing into the realm of policing without invitation.