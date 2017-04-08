State Security to probe report Zuma cited for firing Pravin Gordhan

The ministers said about 60,000 people had demonstrated against Zuma on the day. Police in Cape Town tallied as much as 100,000 protesters in the city. When asked about the report, Mahlobo said his department was probing it. “No one can say that the president has broken the law when conducting a reshuffle. To suggest that the minister of intelligence should be bothered with police, intelligence, defence intelligence and other forms. I have asked my people to look at the intelligence report that is said to be floating around,” said Mahlobo.

Mapisa-Nqakula said two people were reported hospitalised in Johannesburg and one was arrested in Pietermaritzburg. Regarding the gathering of uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members outside Luthuli House, which might have violated sections of the Regulation of Gatherings Act, she said the police should investigate. “I would imagine that the police being the ones responsible for criminal investigation be the ones to look into the conduct of the MKMVA and that if any criminal activity is found, I am sure that the law will take its course,” said Mapisa-Nqakula. Mahlobo also touched on the protest outside of the Gupta residence in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, where a stun grenade was released.