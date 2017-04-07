Mantashe’s revelations this week came after an extended meeting of the ANC’s national working committee‚ which had endorsed Zuma’s reasons for firing Gordhan.

Mantashe backtracked from statements made last week‚ in which he had criticised Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle‚ which he said had happened without proper consultation.

On Wednesday Mantashe said there had been an "irretrievable breakdown" in Zuma and Gordhan’s relationship‚ which had been the main reason for his axing.

He downplayed earlier references to an intelligence report‚ which had accused Gordhan of plotting against the government.

"It makes life difficult for the minister and it makes life difficult for the President. That we appreciated. So‚ I don’t want to come here and pretend as if we heard on Monday about the President who is unhappy because there’s an intelligence report‚" Mantashe told journalists.

"That’s why we can boldly say‚ if the President gave an explanation of the irretrievable breakdown of the relationship — that would have made more sense. The intelligence report complicated the matter. It is us who say so."

He said the deterioration in the relationship was akin to a divorce.

"The only people who can give you details of that relationship are people in that relationship."