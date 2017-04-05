DA takes legal route to fight Zuma decision

The DA has brought an urgent application before the High Court in Pretoria asking that the dismissal of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and their replacements by Malusi Gigaba and Sfiso Buthelezi respectively be reviewed and set aside on the grounds that it was irrational, unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.

The court action comes amid a groundswell of protest against the dismissals. The respondents for the application are President Jacob Zuma, Gordhan, Jonas, Gigaba and Buthelezi.

The party has asked the court to oblige Zuma to submit all documents related to his dismissal decisions and his reasons for them as well as to disclose whether he relied on the "intelligence report" in making them and from where the report emanated.