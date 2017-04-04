Holomisa asks Parliament to interrogate 'intelligence report'

“In my capacity as a member of the parliamentary point standing committee on intelligence, I request that you convene an urgent meeting of the committee to consider the widely reported and circulated ‘intelligence report’ that purportedly has been the central reason for the change of leadership in the National Treasury,” Holomisa wrote.

“In order for the committee to be able to consider this matter and deliberate, I further request that you direct State Security Minister David Mahlobo, and his director-general, to attend the meeting and brief us on the following, among others: whether the report is a product of our local intelligence agencies; whether the report is a product of foreign intelligence agencies; whether the minister is satisfied with the origin and substance of the report and, if so, to give the committee further details,” Holomisa said.

“You will certainly appreciate the negative impact the report has had on our economy and the country’s subsequent downgrading to junk status. I hope you find this request in order and urgent.”