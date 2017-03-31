National

Jacob Zuma’s ‘dastardly deed’ was motivated by greed, Barbara Hogan says

31 March 2017 - 18:25 PM Natasha Marrian
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Barbara Hogan during the funeral service of ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on March 29, 2017. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
On Friday, former MP Barbara Hogan said she was "incredibly angered" by President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle, just a day after her partner, struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, was laid to rest.

In a media briefing, the Kathrada Foundation reiterated its call for Zuma to step down, and urged ANC MPs to vote with their conscience in an upcoming motion of no confidence against him.

The organisation, along with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and Hogan, addressed the media after the government announced that it was cancelling the memorial service planned for Kathrada on Saturday.

Hogan said had Zuma listened to the sentiment expressed at Kathrada’s funeral service on Wednesday, he would have been alerted to the "high emotions" in the country. Instead, he pushed ahead with his "dastardly deed", motivated by greed and not the interests of the country.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Sello Hatang said the crisis in the country was not about the removal of an individual — former finance minister Pravin Gordhan — but about the fact that institutions were at risk.

Hogan said she had been an MP for many years and could gauge the mood in the caucus. ANC MPs were humiliated "time and time again". Two Cabinet ministers who the MPs themselves had urged action against — Faith Muthambi and Bathabile Dlamini — were not fired.

"There is a limit to which one can be humiliated," she said. Senior ANC leaders such as Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe distanced themselves from Zuma’s reshuffle, implying that he had gone "rogue".

"There comes a point where you can no longer remain silent … where you can no longer look your child in the face and say I am a good human being," she said.

A memorial service jointly organised by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Gauteng would still go ahead on Saturday, with Gordhan set to attend.

