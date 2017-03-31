Jacob Zuma’s ‘dastardly deed’ was motivated by greed, Barbara Hogan says

On Friday, former MP Barbara Hogan said she was "incredibly angered" by President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle, just a day after her partner, struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, was laid to rest.

In a media briefing, the Kathrada Foundation reiterated its call for Zuma to step down, and urged ANC MPs to vote with their conscience in an upcoming motion of no confidence against him.

The organisation, along with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and Hogan, addressed the media after the government announced that it was cancelling the memorial service planned for Kathrada on Saturday.

Hogan said had Zuma listened to the sentiment expressed at Kathrada’s funeral service on Wednesday, he would have been alerted to the "high emotions" in the country. Instead, he pushed ahead with his "dastardly deed", motivated by greed and not the interests of the country.