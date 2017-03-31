"The SACP Gauteng province and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will hold their own memorial service‚ following the government cancellation of comrade Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial service‚" the SACP said on Friday afternoon.

"The SACP and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation were looking forward to attending the government memorial service‚ which was planned to be held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus‚ but was cancelled at the eleventh hour."

The SACP and the foundation said: "If the memorial service is not held tomorrow‚ it may perhaps never be held."

TMG Digital