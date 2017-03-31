National

Ahmed Kathrada memorial service will go ahead, even as Zuma cancels it

31 March 2017 - 17:15 PM Penwell Dlamini
The funeral service of ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on March 29, 2017. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
The funeral service of ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on March 29, 2017. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA

The SACP in Gauteng and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will go ahead with a memorial service for Ahmed Kathrada on Saturday, despite President Jacob Zuma’s cancelling the event.

Earlier on Friday, Zuma cancelled the memorial with giving any reasons.

"The SACP Gauteng province and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will hold their own memorial service‚ following the government cancellation of comrade Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial service‚" the SACP said on Friday afternoon.

"The SACP and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation were looking forward to attending the government memorial service‚ which was planned to be held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus‚ but was cancelled at the eleventh hour."

The SACP and the foundation said: "If the memorial service is not held tomorrow‚ it may perhaps never be held."

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Saftu gears up for action
National
2.
Cabinet reshuffle could clear the obstacles to ...
National
3.
SABC ‘likely to withdraw appeal’ against ...
National / Media
4.
University campuses get R7bn injection
National / Education

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Kathrada and Zuma — a tale of two ANCs
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.