If you were caught unaware when water cuts hit Johannesburg suburbs on Thursday night, you have yourself to blame: threats of drastic action against water wasters were issued months ago.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said on Friday that notices relating to targeted water restrictions had been issued through radio and newspaper adverts‚ at community meetings and on its website and social media accounts as early as September.

Residents in the Deep South‚ Midrand‚ Sandton‚ Soweto‚ Central and Randburg areas experienced the latest wave of water shedding on Thursday between 8pm and 4am. No water was released from reservoirs in these areas during those hours.

The water cuts will be carried out every night indefinitely‚ as the municipality attempts to reach the water restriction target set by the Department of Water and Sanitation.

These areas have been targeted because of the high levels of water consumption.

Some took to social media to complain, in the light of recent rainfall. "Don’t believe this for a moment. The dams are 200% fuller than early December and now we have massive restrictions‚" Rob Scott posted on Facebook.

Johannesburg Water reminded the city’s residents that level 2 water restrictions were still in place‚ despite recent rainfall, because "water levels at the integrated Vaal River system have not risen sufficiently to above satisfactory levels".

The Department of Water and Sanitation said earlier in January that it may consider lifting water restrictions in Gauteng when the Vaal River system‚ made up of 14 dams‚ was at least 70% full. This week the Vaal Major water management area was 67.8% full.

Johannesburg Water said it had successfully curbed water usage in Lenasia‚ Northcliff‚ Fairlands and Blackheath‚ when consumption was excessive in November‚ using the water shedding approach.

It suggested that those affected store water for use in the morning because it may take five to six hours for water flow to be restored to taps after reservoir valves are reopened at 4am.

The water supply cuts are implemented overnight to reduce inconvenience caused to residents in the affected areas‚ Chuene said.

"People are sleeping and there less inconvenience to them and hopefully more rapid build-up of [water] supplies to cater for early-morning rush activities."

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is monitoring wasteful water use and has issued 665 fines to consumers, so far.