DA says town owing Eskom R92m in arrears bought luxury car for mayor

The ANC-run municipality of Mantsopa in the Free State which recently managed to stave off planned power cuts by Eskom owing to non-payment has apparently purchased a R500‚000 luxury Mercedes Benz C-class for its mayor‚ Mamsie Tsoene.

This was revealed on Sunday by Democratic Alliance councillor Tania Halse.

Mantsopa‚ which has a population of around 54‚000‚ was one of five defaulting municipalities that received a reprieve from Eskom recently after they submitted payments and agreed on payment plans with the electricity parastatal.

“At a time when Eskom is threatening to cut electricity supply to Mantsopa due to non-payment of R92 million‚ the Mayor should be focused on saving every possible cent to spend on service delivery. A new Mercedes Benz is simply unacceptable.

“The DA appeals to Mayor Tsoene to do the right thing and cancel the purchase of the vehicle. It is time to put the people first‚ and not the ANC’s own personal interests‚” Halse said.