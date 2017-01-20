Lynne Brown secures an Eskom cut-off reprieve

Eskom said the Electricity Regulation Act empowered the utility to interrupt power to nonpaying councils, but it would interrupt power supply only in the mornings and afternoons.

Eskom agreed to postpone scheduled power interruptions at Lekwa Local Municipality until late February.

This was much to the relief of Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte, who described any such power disruptions as "calamitous" for businesses. Astral’s largest feed milling plant — the biggest on the continent — and its poultry processing operations are located in the municipality. The majority of its broiler farms are in the Standerton area.

"If Eskom is not paid or a repayment agreement is not reached with Lekwa, the power interruptions — and especially the impending threat of permanent cuts — will have disastrous consequences for Astral.

"We will pursue legal recourse to protect our business, as we cannot subject our operations to the municipality’s indifferent approach to payment," said Schutte.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry said this week it did not think the interruptions were a fair solution for businesses in the affected councils.

However, Middelburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Anna-Marth Ott said that although scheduled power interruptions would hurt, businesses in the region were resilient enough to adapt to power disruptions in the long term. Ott warned that an unintended consequence of power disruptions would be

that business would seek alternative sources of electricity, cutting off a vital revenue stream for municipalities.

"We don’t really get involved in the domestic issues of business. All we can do is lobby for specific things.

"We knew something needed to happen here. The decision [to cut power] is one we are against. Sometimes we have to say something harsh to get a positive reaction.

"But we have to look at other options," said Ott.

"Mining and manufacturing are the major consumers of Eskom, so they are resilient as they were prepared to stop working to ensure there is enough for residents.

"Businesses on the municipal grid are doing what they can, but the best we can do is hope the municipalities and Eskom come to an agreement," said Ott.