Poultry sector in dark mood over power cuts

Last week, it was reported the share price of Astral Foods, one of the plump birds in the JSE’s poultry sector, jumped more than 10% in the first few trading days of 2017. Alas, a day later, the company put out a statement that epitomises the rot in SA’s economy, saying that Eskom’s planned power cuts to the Lekwa Local Municipality in Mpumalanga would severely affect its operations.

Power supply interruptions to the municipality will begin on January 23 as a result of outstanding payments to Eskom. This will interrupt Astral’s operations. There is a risk that Eskom will disconnect the power indefinitely.

Astral says its operations in the region provide jobs for 4,115 people. Astral says it will not be able to feed 11.5-million chickens a day if the cuts go ahead.

The warning comes as SA’s chicken industry is already aflutter. Producers say imports, mainly from Brazil and the EU, are killing it. Government intervention has not been enough, it says, citing "dumping".

Critics of this viewpoint, including the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of SA, say the imports, which make up less than 20% of SA’s production and markets, provide cheaper protein for the poor.

The EU blames SA’s drought for having pushed up local feed costs. Meanwhile, the oscillating rand cannot be helping matters.

But Eskom’s role in all this has pointed to darker economic undercurrents. The economy is in a mess, and the good ship SA is going in circles.