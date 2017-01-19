Eskom’s power cuts in defaulting municipalities continue
Electricity supply interruptions due to nonpayment were continuing in three North West municipalities and two in Northern Cape, Eskom said on Thursday.
To stop the electricity cuts the municipalities had to make a cash payment as negotiated with the power utility, submit a written undertaking in the form of a council resolution that current accounts would be honoured going forward, and have a payment plan for the arrears supported by a council resolution.
The electricity supply to the municipalities is being interrupted from 6am to 8am and 5pm to 7.30pm, Monday to Friday, and from 8.30am to 11am and 3pm to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.
The affected municipalities are Naledi, Lekwa-Teemane and Kgetlengrivier in the North West, and Ubuntu and Renosterberg in the Northern Cape.
Eskom said the power disruptions were a measure of last resort for the parastatal and it was willing to continue discussions with the municipalities in question to find an amicable resolution.
"We are certain that we have gone beyond the prescribed processes by engaging various other stakeholders in an attempt to create awareness of the planned electricity interruptions," Eskom interim CE Matshela Koko said.
"In the end, we are compelled to resort to this step in consideration of Eskom’s financial sustainability."
With support from the Treasury, the utility has been involved in a drive to recoup outstanding payments from municipalities, some of which were described as serial defaulters.
Eskom recently won a court bid to cut bulk electricity supply to municipalities in the Free State that collectively owed it R700m by December.
