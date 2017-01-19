Eskom’s power cuts in defaulting municipalities continue

Electricity supply interruptions due to nonpayment were continuing in three North West municipalities and two in Northern Cape, Eskom said on Thursday.

To stop the electricity cuts the municipalities had to make a cash payment as negotiated with the power utility, submit a written undertaking in the form of a council resolution that current accounts would be honoured going forward, and have a payment plan for the arrears supported by a council resolution.

The electricity supply to the municipalities is being interrupted from 6am to 8am and 5pm to 7.30pm, Monday to Friday, and from 8.30am to 11am and 3pm to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The affected municipalities are Naledi, Lekwa-Teemane and Kgetlengrivier in the North West, and Ubuntu and Renosterberg in the Northern Cape.