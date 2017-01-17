Air force to help combat raging fires in the Western Cape
The South African Air Force has agreed to deploy additional resources to combat the fires that have ravaged parts of the Western Cape in recent weeks. According to Anton Bredell, the Western Cape’s local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC, the air force will provide additional helicopters to help douse the flames.
Helicopters are normally used as "water bombers" and complement ground firefighters by providing aerial "water drops" that sufficiently subdue the blaze to allow much safer firefighting work at ground level.
On Tuesday there were at least 19 fires being fought across the Western Cape, mainly in the Cape Peninsula, the West Coast and the Cape Winelands districts. The fire season in the province extends from November to May with the dry and windy conditions fuelling the wildfires.
"We are very grateful to the air force and the defence minister for their assistance," said Bredell. "The Oryx helicopters are much larger and able to deliver a bigger payload compared to the helicopters we usually rely on. We know the … assistance will make a huge difference." Bredell also said the army’s resources had already been deployed to assist the Cape Winelands District Municipality.
The major incident at the moment is a fire in the Paarl area that is still burning out of control, the MEC said, with "one major structure being destroyed this morning. The fire in the Paarl area is being fanned by strong winds and several properties remain at risk".
Colin Deiner, head of the Western Cape disaster management centre, said the fire within the Cape Town city bowl that broke out on Monday evening had not yet been completely extinguished and that operations were continuing to prevent further flare-ups.
"The priority for the firefighting entities at the moment remains the Paarl fire. The extremely strong wind is making flying very difficult. There are currently about 200 firefighters on the scene battling very difficult conditions," Diener said.
According to Agri Western Cape, the devastating fires were putting the agricultural sector under further pressure and damage had already been caused to hundreds of hectares of agricultural land. "The fires make one wonder if reckless people, or people who want to cause harm, understand the impact of their actions on rural areas and the economy," said Agri Western Cape CEO Carl Opperman.
"A family lost their home and all their possessions and workers’ livelihoods on farms where fires have caused great damage may be threatened," he said. "Millions of rands’ worth of vineyards, orchards and agricultural infrastructure were destroyed, putting economic sustainability under pressure and causing a ripple effect throughout the whole community."
