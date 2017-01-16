National

Madonsela guarded on leaking of report on apartheid-era bank bailout

16 January 2017 - 16:55 PM Bekezela Phakathi
Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The leaked public protector’s provisional report on Absa bank could be used for "nefarious" purposes, former public protector Thuli Madonsela said on Monday.

Madonsela refused to say if recommendations in the provisional report were hers or if the report may have been altered as has been suggested. She said she had "views" on the matter, but would not comment publicly.

"I don’t know why it has been leaked at this stage. We had promised Absa and the Reserve Bank that we would share the provisional report with them quietly," Madonsela said during a question and answer session at the Cape Town Press Club.

The Mail & Guardian published the report’s contents on Friday.

Advocate Paul Hoffman laid the initial complaint with Mandonsela in 2010. This was after a 1997 investigation by CIEX, a covert UK asset-recovery agency headed by former British intelligence official Michael Oatley.

Oatley offered his services to the government to investigate and recover money misappropriated during apartheid.

On Monday, Madonsela said: "How it [the provisional report] ended up with other parties I don’t understand …. Will it be used for nefarious purposes? That is possible. From our side it was never about using the report for nefarious purposes."

The timing of the leak has been questioned by some analysts, who say Absa is being targeted for closing Gupta-linked accounts. The preliminary report recommends that Absa, a subsidiary of the Barclays Africa Group, pay back R2.25bn for an unlawful apartheid-era bank bailout.

The money relates to the bank’s acquisition of Bankorp in 1992. Bankorp began getting Reserve Bank assistance in 1985.

Absa has said all obligations to the central bank were met by October 1995.

The provisional report said the apartheid government contravened the constitution in supplying Bankorp with bailouts from 1985 to 1995.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has given Barclays Africa, the Reserve Bank, the National Treasury and the Presidency until February 28 to make submissions before finalising the investigation.

The provisional report also proposes that President Jacob Zuma consider establishing a commission of inquiry to see whether other apartheid-era loans should be repaid by other institutions implicated in looting the state.

Madonsela also said at the Cape Town Press Club that there was a need for a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

In her 2016 state-capture report, Madonsela instructed Zuma to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of improper influence by the Gupta family over him and his family.

"If we don’t get a commission of inquiry to test those allegations of state capture there will always be a trust deficit," said Madonsela.

