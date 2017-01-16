Madonsela guarded on leaking of report on apartheid-era bank bailout

The leaked public protector’s provisional report on Absa bank could be used for "nefarious" purposes, former public protector Thuli Madonsela said on Monday.

Madonsela refused to say if recommendations in the provisional report were hers or if the report may have been altered as has been suggested. She said she had "views" on the matter, but would not comment publicly.

"I don’t know why it has been leaked at this stage. We had promised Absa and the Reserve Bank that we would share the provisional report with them quietly," Madonsela said during a question and answer session at the Cape Town Press Club.

The Mail & Guardian published the report’s contents on Friday.

Advocate Paul Hoffman laid the initial complaint with Mandonsela in 2010. This was after a 1997 investigation by CIEX, a covert UK asset-recovery agency headed by former British intelligence official Michael Oatley.