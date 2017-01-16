Western Cape ANC wants state-capture leaders to face integrity commission
The Western Cape ANC wants the party’s integrity commission to investigate all party leaders implicated in the public protector’s state-capture report‚ including President Jacob Zuma.
This was one of the party’s provincial executive committee resolutions on Friday.
Before leaving office‚ former public protector Thuli Madonsela released her report on allegations of state capture, linking Zuma‚ some cabinet ministers and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to the Gupta family.
Madonsela recommended the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to probe allegations in the report‚ and said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng should appoint the judge to chair the commission.
Zuma has taken her recommendation on review.
ANC Western Cape acting provincial chairman Khaya Magaxa said on Monday that all of those implicated — such as Zuma‚ Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen — should appear before the integrity commission.
ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said Zuma met the commission late last year to review the state and health of the party.
Magaxa said: "We would like everybody mentioned in that report to actually undergo a process of the integrity commission. The integrity commission must invite anybody who has been announced to have been affected by that report."
He said the process should not be a witch-hunt‚ but a means for "comrades" to explain themselves despite the report being under review.
Asked if the province’s call included Zuma‚ Magaxa said they were not pointing fingers at individuals, but all of those implicated‚ regardless of leadership position‚ should explain themselves.
The party had raised concern about "corporate capture" of the ANC. Magaxa said this could undermine the party’s independence.
The party also condemned abuse of state machinery "to settle political scores".
"We condemned the politicisation of law-enforcement agencies… the PEC (provincial executive committee) is of the view that the prosecution (and subsequent withdrawal thereof) of comrade Pravin Gordhan cannot be seen outside the larger context of corporate capture of the state‚" said Magaxa.
TMG Digital/The Times
