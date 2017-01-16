The Western Cape ANC wants the party’s integrity commission to investigate all party leaders implicated in the public protector’s state-capture report‚ including President Jacob Zuma.

This was one of the party’s provincial executive committee resolutions on Friday.

Before leaving office‚ former public protector Thuli Madonsela released her report on allegations of state capture, linking Zuma‚ some cabinet ministers and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to the Gupta family.

Madonsela recommended the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to probe allegations in the report‚ and said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng should appoint the judge to chair the commission.

Zuma has taken her recommendation on review.

ANC Western Cape acting provincial chairman Khaya Magaxa said on Monday that all of those implicated — such as Zuma‚ Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen — should appear before the integrity commission.