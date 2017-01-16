DANIEL SILKE: Zuma can't keep his hands off the ANC succession battle

In addition, by favouring one candidate over another, the President polarises his most senior cabinet colleagues. As if the ANC needs further impetus for factionalism, these hints at how the sitting President thinks, will hardly leave a warm and fuzzy feeling as political tensions rise.

The second feature of the last week was the unsurprising entry of National Assembly Speaker, Baleka Mbete into the contest. With few personalities or formations in the ANC listening to their own NEC or Secretary General about the desire to hold off on electioneering, Mbete herself could not wait to declare her candidacy.

It was no co-incidence that the timing of this announcement came hot on the heels of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s endorsement by the ANCWL. On the face of it, Mbete’s candidature dilutes that of Dlamini-Zuma within the emotional debate around a possible first female President for the country.

Mbete certainly knew how to steal the female vote limelight from her colleague Nkosazana as she will put pressure on any cohesive female block for the outgoing AU chair. Despite the ANCWL’s endorsement and Mbete being seen as rank outsider, she can pry away from the ANCWL those women keen on a female president yet wary of Mrs Zuma’s policies, abilities and patronage proclivities.

Equally as interesting as the Mbete candidature was the so-called accompaniment of a variety of slate positions. While all of this will mutate multiple times over the next few months, the Mpumalanga Premier, David Mabuza is regarded as a major benefactor. This could reflect a view that Mbete may afford the Premier League at least the same if not more access to power as Dlamini-Zuma. It may also therefore show that Mrs Zuma has not yet fully convinced the Premier League that she will – as is the popular wisdom – keep them in the pound seats.

Of course, early slate combinations will shift. Personalities will come and go. And, one should not forget that even the early announcement of candidature for the Presidency may ultimately be political game playing by individuals and factions with little hope of winning – but instead using disruptive tactics to create divisions an decoys with the express intent on weakening more powerful players and creating alternative support blocks.