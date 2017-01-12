ANC Women’s League wants probe of ‘forces’ opposed to SAA transformation

The ANC Women’s League on Thursday called for an investigation of alleged internal and external forces at South African Airways (SAA) that it alleges are trying to derail transformation at the airline.

League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said the women’s league had noted an alarming number of reports that suggested forces were fighting transformation in terms of employment equity and procurement, with an aim of ensuring only white men occupied senior positions and white suppliers remained the major beneficiaries of tenders.

The league would push either for a judicial commission of inquiry or a parliamentary inquiry into the airline, and would meanwhile push for the airline to do business only with suppliers that are more than 50% black- and female-owned.

The reports it was referring to included the appointment of US-based Bain Capital to advise on a possible merger, continued lack of transformation among staff and pilots, and an allocation of just 2% of the R24bn annual procurement budget to black suppliers, the league said.

"State-owned companies must be the champions of radical economic transformation and employment equity. [The women’s league] will persuade the ANC-led government to compel all state-owned companies, through legislation, to do business only with suppliers having more than 50% black women ownership," Matuba said.

Management and procurement at SAA has been under scrutiny for the past few years, amid management instability and multibillion-rand bail-outs and guarantees from the Treasury.

A newly appointed SAA board is expected to present a new turnaround strategy to Parliament in February.

SAA, along with other state airlines Mango and SA Express, are also facing possible rationalisation, with the Treasury and Department of Public Enterprises considering whether a new holding company should be created or whether the airlines could be merged.

Bain Capital and SA-based Abacus Advisory were appointed in October to advise on the airlines’ corporate structure.