Former SAA pilot wins R450,000 in damages for defamation

South African Airways (SAA) former pilot and former SAA Pilots’ Association chairman John Harty has won R450,000 in damages plus interest for defamation in the Gauteng High Court against the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and two of its officials.

The defamation related to an allegation that Harty — now retired — diverted a Hong Kong/Johannesburg flight to Durban to drop off family members who were on board with him who were headed to the coastal city; that he was part of a sabotage plot in December last year to bring down an SAA aircraft flown by a black pilot; and that he endangered passengers by extending the period of duty of flight cabin crew beyond the permissible hours.

No investigation has found him guilty of any of these claims which Harty vehemently rejects as completely untrue.

The articles appeared shortly after the SAA pilots led by Harty passed a vote of no confidence in SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni and the state-owned airline’s nonexecutive directors. He had also previously sent Myeni a memorandum stating that the airline’s problems were the result of poor governance, having a “meddling shareholder” and frequent changes in management.