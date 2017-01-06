National

Treasury is still waiting for SAA contract details, says Finance Minister Gordhan

06 January 2017 - 18:32 PM Linda Ensor
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
The Treasury is reviewing some of the contracts, each worth over R10m, awarded by South African Airways.

However, by December 7 it had only received information on three of the seven requested contracts totalling R325m, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.

The contracts relate to security, marketing and media, ground-handling, crew transport, wine supplied on inflight services, catering in Hong Kong for inflight services and cosmetics and amenity kits for inflight services.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees, Gordhan said details of the seven contracts were requested on November 1.

The minister said the review of the contracts was consistent with the chief procurement officer’s approach to review from time to time certain tenders valued at more than R10m in government entities to ensure the government got "value for money".

