THE Department of Home Affairs on Friday said it is still deliberating on requests to bar controversial US pastor Steven Anderson from entering SA.

Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane on Thursday joined the chorus of those calling on government to deny entry to Anderson‚ who has an openly homophobic.

Ndungane made the call after Anderson apparently labelled Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba a "sodomite" in a video broadcast.

Home Affairs dismissed this on Friday‚ saying: "We are not prepared to expend our energy on dealing with irrational aspersions directed at the minister.

"If we were to react to every insult directed at the minister‚ or the department‚ then SA will indeed become an empty country."

Regarding Anderson’s visit‚ the Department of Home Affairs said it "is still engaging with the LGBTI organisations and other stakeholders" and "an official announcement will be made after finalising the consultations and having weighed the facts".

Anderson‚ of the Faithful Word Baptist Church in the US‚ achieved notoriety when he welcomed the tragic Orlando gay nightclub shooting earlier this year as having "rid the world of 50 sodomites".

Home Affairs said: "The basis of our work is on managing comments directed at the LGBTI community and their rights. The department has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the LGBTI community.

"Our Constitution enjoins us to recognise the injustices of our past‚ honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land‚ and heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values‚ social justice and fundamental human rights for all."

