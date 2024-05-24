MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks two-day losing run
Telkom’s share price added 2.27% to R25.27 after it announced shareholders had approved the sale of its infrastructure business, Swiftnet, for R6.75bn
24 May 2024 - 18:25
The rand nudged a little firmer against the dollar for the first time in three days while it weakened again to the euro and the pound.
The total loss of about 2% to the dollar over the past couple of days came as a result of hawkish rhetoric from the US Federal Reserve...
