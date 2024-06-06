MARKET WRAP: Rand touches R19/$ but ends with small gain
Currency pulls back from losses on news of improvement in country’s current account deficit
06 June 2024 - 18:37
The rand was slightly firmer on Thursday, with the JSE also closing higher as investors kept a close eye on developments in the SA political landscape.
Still, the local currency touched R19/$ in intraday trade — the weakest level since April 26 amid political uncertainties. The move comes after the ANC proposed a government of national unity for the next five years. ..
