Markets

Gold set for biggest weekly fall in almost eight months

Metal reaches two-week low as rate cut expectations fade after a hawkish tone in the US Federal Reserve minutes

24 May 2024 - 07:28
by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold prices hit a two-week low on Friday, set for their biggest weekly loss in nearly eight months, as interest rate cut expectations started to dwindle after a hawkish tone in the US Federal Reserve minutes.

Spot gold listless at $2,330.19/oz by 3.41am GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 9 earlier. Bullion hit a record high of $2,449.89 on Monday, but has fallen about 5% since then. US gold futures eased 0.3% at $2,330.80.

“The hawkish tone in minutes from May's Fed policy meeting flagging policymakers’ inability to confidently cut rates ... has driven up treasury yields and the dollar, and metals seem to have taken notice,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

Bullion is known as an inflation hedge but higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

While the policy response for now would “involve maintaining” the US central bank's benchmark policy rate at its current level, the minutes released on Wednesday also reflected discussions of possible further hikes.

Traders’ bets indicated rising scepticism that the Fed will lower rates more than once in 2024.

Spivak noted that “Chinese reserve buying remains a notable tailwind overall. The pace of uptake slowed to 9% year-on-year in April from 11% at 2023-end, but the PBOC [People’s Bank of China] is still a major source of demand. That might keep losses limited for now.”

The gold-silver ratio had now dropped, so momentum trends might switch off to favour gold again, he said.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $30.21.

Platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,019.90 and palladium gained 0.3% to $971.80. All three metals were headed for weekly losses.

Russia’s Nornickel planned to build a platinum group metal (PGM) refinery in Bahrain, a source familiar said.

Reuters

Asian shares lose ground amid expectation that rates will stay higher for longer

US economic data bolsters prospect of US Federal Reserve taking its time in cutting rates, keeping investors away from risky assets
Markets
2 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Markets
14 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand battered by hawkish Fed comments

It now seems there may be no cuts at all in 2024
Markets
16 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand battered by hawkish Fed comments
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rejection of BHP bid drags JSE lower
Markets
4.
Oil falls after Fed hints at rate hikes
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.