JSE slips as nervous investors keep eye on tension in Middle East
Brent crude oil hit a high of $90.70 per barrel in intraday trade
19 April 2024 - 11:55
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, along with its global peers as escalating tension in the Middle East weighed on sentiment.
Bloomberg reported that Israel launched a retaliatory strike on Iran less than a week after Tehran’s rocket and drone barrage, according to two US officials. An explosion was heard early on Friday in Iran’s central city of Isfahan, the country’s semi-official Fars news agency reported...
