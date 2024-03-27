MARKET WRAP: Rand firms after rates stay unchanged
27 March 2024 - 18:34
The rand was marginally firmer on Wednesday after the SA Reserve Bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected.
The Bank’s monetary policy committee has opted to maintain the repo rate at 8.25% (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2024-03-27-reserve-bank-holds-interest-rates-and-hints-about-later-cuts/), the same level since May 2023 after a cumulative increase of 475 basis points since the start of the rate-hiking cycle in November 2021...
