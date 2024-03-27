JSE muted before Reserve Bank’s rates announcement
Economists are expecting interest rates to remain unchanged
27 March 2024 - 10:58
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, with the rand slightly firmer ahead of an interest rate announcement by the SA Reserve Bank.
Governor Lesetja Kganyago is due to announce the latest interest rate decision in the afternoon after the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, with economists expecting interest rates to remain unchanged. The market, however, will be seeking clues about when interest rate cuts may be implemented...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.