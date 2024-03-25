Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Nick Crail from FNB Wealth and Investments and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group

25 March 2024 - 20:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Nick Crail from FNB Wealth and Investments and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE slips at start of week, with focus on SARB’s ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on Fed’s dovish rates ...
Markets
3.
Gold gains amid hope of June rate cut
Markets
4.
Demand worries boost oil
Markets
5.
Asian stocks hardly changed as traders await US ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.