Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers

14 March 2024 - 20:42
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm amid bets on ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
3.
Gold slips slightly but stays near record high, ...
Markets
4.
JSE slips as markets await US economic data
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker after another US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.