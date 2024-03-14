Rand softer against major currencies as gold price drops
Whoever does well in the province, benefits from the national share of votes too
The Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill will allow for a multimarket model for electricity trading
Outgoing public enterprises minister is confident the airline can be profitable without Takatso
Earnings from the continent outperform other operations by far, endorsing its business strategy
Stats SA data provides further clues on outlook for economy
Business Day TV spoke to Technology Correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government 'no longer fits the needs of Israel', says Senate majority leader
Blitzboks head coach Sandile Ngcobo will step aside allowing assistant coach Philip Snyman to take the reins of the beleaguered team.
The 13 books offer unique stories vying for the title of best fiction translated into English
Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers.
Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers
