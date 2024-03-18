Business Day TV speaks to Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth and Investments
Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns avoided each other again in the Nedbank Cup after Monday’s quarterfinals draw.
Sundowns were drawn against neighbours and the only remaining lower division side in the competition, the University of Pretoria, in what will be a Tshwane derby at Tuks Stadium.
The Buccaneers, the defending champions, will travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face AmaZulu in what promises to be a tough fixture.
The teams have already met in the league in Durban this season, playing to a goalless draw.
SuperSport United were handed a tough draw as they will travel to Cape Town to face Stellenbosch, who are in great form.
It will be tough for SuperSport as Stellies are a hard nut to crack this season. They are unbeaten in 17 matches across all competitions and have already won the Carling Knockout title.
Another draw will cause Chippa United to travel to Mbombela Stadium to face TS Galaxy in the last eight of the competition.
The dates and venues for the quarterfinals will be announced in due course.
Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw
Stellenbosch vs SuperSport
AmaZulu vs Pirates
AmaTuks vs Sundowns
Galaxy vs Chippa
SuperSport face hard-to-crack Stellenbosh FC
Bucs and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
Downs were drawn against the University of Pretoria, while the defending champions will face AmaZulu in what promises to be a tough fixture
