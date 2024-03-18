Sport / Soccer

SuperSport face hard-to-crack Stellenbosh FC

Bucs and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Downs were drawn against the University of Pretoria, while the defending champions will face AmaZulu in what promises to be a tough fixture

18 March 2024 - 20:43
by Neville Khoza
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns avoided each other again in the Nedbank Cup after Monday’s quarterfinals draw.

Sundowns were drawn against neighbours and the only remaining lower division side in the competition, the University of Pretoria, in what will be a Tshwane derby at Tuks Stadium.

The Buccaneers, the defending champions, will travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face AmaZulu in what promises to be a tough fixture.

The teams have already met in the league in Durban this season, playing to a goalless draw.

SuperSport United were handed a tough draw as they will travel to Cape Town to face Stellenbosch, who are in great form.

It will be tough for SuperSport as Stellies are a hard nut to crack this season. They are unbeaten in 17 matches across all competitions and have already won the Carling Knockout title.

Another draw will cause Chippa United to travel to Mbombela Stadium to face TS Galaxy in the last eight of the competition.

The dates and venues for the quarterfinals will be announced in due course.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw

Stellenbosch vs SuperSport

AmaZulu vs Pirates

AmaTuks vs Sundowns

Galaxy vs Chippa

Premier League talking points: Fulham’s misfiring striker finds the net

Rodrigo Muniz’s double helped secure a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur
Sport
7 hours ago

United hope thrilling Cup win over Liverpool will turn season around

Manager says this could be the pivotal moment where the team can believe they can do amazing things
Sport
8 hours ago

Diallo scores winner as Man Utd down Liverpool in thriller

Victory at Old Trafford keeps alive Man United's only hope of silverware this season
Sport
1 day ago
