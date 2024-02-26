Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis on Sygnia Itrix China Sector ETF and Life Healthcare

Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys

26 February 2024 - 15:47
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys gives Business Day TV insight into the stocks he is eyeing this week.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid Fed focus on US ...
Markets
2.
Oil loses ground amid concern that rates cuts ...
Markets
3.
Oil slips as higher inflation bodes ill for rate ...
Markets
4.
Gold edges away from two-week highs
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.