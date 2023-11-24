Markets

Brent falls after Opec+ delays oil output decision

Brent and WTI on track for first weekly rise in five as ministerial meeting postponed to November 30

24 November 2023 - 08:13
by Colleen Howe
Picture: UNSPLASH/IAN SIMMONDS
Beijing — Brent crude futures edged down on Friday, extending losses from the previous session, as traders speculated on whether Opec+ would come to an agreement on further production cuts.

Brent crude futures inched down 6c, or 0.07%, to $81.36 at 4am GMT, after settling down 0.7% in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude slid 66c, or 0.86%, to $76.44, from its Wednesday close. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday as it was a US public holiday.

Both contracts are on track to mark their first weekly rise in five, supported by expectations that Opec+, led by Saudi Arabia, could reduce supply to balance the markets into 2024.

Opec and allies, together known as Opec+, surprised the market with an announcement on Wednesday that it would postpone a ministerial meeting by four days to November 30, after producers struggled to come to a consensus on production levels.

“The most likely outcome now appears to be an extension of existing cuts,” Tony Sycamore, a Sydney-based market analyst at IG, wrote in a note.

The surprise delay had initially brought Brent futures down by as much as 4% and WTI by as much as 5% in Wednesday’s intraday trading.

Trading remained subdued because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US

The near-term Chinese outlook appeared stronger, supporting market sentiment.

“The recent Chinese data and fresh aid to the indebted properties can be positive for the oil market's near-term trend,” said Tina Teng, a market analyst at CMC Markets.

Chinese stocks rose on Thursday amid expectations that China would direct more stimulus to the struggling property sector.

Yet those gains may be capped by higher US crude stockpiles and poor refining margins, leading to weaker crude demand from refineries in the US, analysts said.

“Fundamentals developments have been bearish with rising US oil inventories,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

China’s longer-term outlook is lukewarm. Analysts say oil demand growth could weaken to around 4% in the first half of 2024 from strong post-Covid growth levels in 2023, as the country’s property sector crunch weighs on diesel use.

Non-Opec production growth is set to stay strong with Brazilian state energy firm Petrobras planning to invest $102bn over the next five years to boost output to 3.2-million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2028 from 2.8-million in 2024.

Reuters

Oil extends losses after Opec+ postpones meeting

Delay said to be due to three African nations’ resistance to further output cuts by the grouping next year
Markets
22 hours ago

Global fossil fuel subsidies on the rise despite calls for phase-out

They have risen to $7-trillion, says the IMF, as governments move to protect consumers from rising prices
World
18 hours ago

Oil slips as demand worry trounces prospect of cuts

Investors take a wait-and-see attitude to confirm actual Opec+ decision, says NLI Research Institute economist
Markets
3 days ago
