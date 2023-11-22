Oil prices were largely unchanged in Asian trade on Wednesday as a potentially big build-up of US crude cancelled out gains triggered by likely supply cuts from the Opec+ producers group.
Brent crude futures rose 11c, or 0.1%, to $82.56 a barrel by 12.04am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 14c, or 0.2%, to $77.91.
Both benchmarks have fallen for four consecutive weeks, and investors remained cautious ahead of Sunday’s scheduled Opec+ meeting, when the producer group may discuss deepening supply cuts due to slowing global economic growth.
On Monday, both contracts climbed about 2% after three Opec+ sources told Reuters the group, oil cartel Opec and allied producers, was set to consider additional oil supply cuts when it meets on November 26.
Opec+ is likely to extend or even deepen oil supply cuts into next year, analysts have predicted.
Even if the Opec+ nations extend their cuts into 2024, the global oil market will see a slight supply surplus in 2024, the head of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) oil markets and industry division said on Tuesday.
US crude stocks rose by nearly 9.1-million barrels in the week ended November 17, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.
Petrol inventories dropped by about 1.79-million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by about 3.5-million barrels.
US government data on stockpiles is due on Wednesday.
Oil steady as traders await word on Opec+ cuts
Investors remain cautious ahead of Opec+ meeting, when the group may discuss deepening supply cuts
Oil prices were largely unchanged in Asian trade on Wednesday as a potentially big build-up of US crude cancelled out gains triggered by likely supply cuts from the Opec+ producers group.
Brent crude futures rose 11c, or 0.1%, to $82.56 a barrel by 12.04am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 14c, or 0.2%, to $77.91.
Both benchmarks have fallen for four consecutive weeks, and investors remained cautious ahead of Sunday’s scheduled Opec+ meeting, when the producer group may discuss deepening supply cuts due to slowing global economic growth.
On Monday, both contracts climbed about 2% after three Opec+ sources told Reuters the group, oil cartel Opec and allied producers, was set to consider additional oil supply cuts when it meets on November 26.
Opec+ is likely to extend or even deepen oil supply cuts into next year, analysts have predicted.
Even if the Opec+ nations extend their cuts into 2024, the global oil market will see a slight supply surplus in 2024, the head of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) oil markets and industry division said on Tuesday.
US crude stocks rose by nearly 9.1-million barrels in the week ended November 17, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.
Petrol inventories dropped by about 1.79-million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by about 3.5-million barrels.
US government data on stockpiles is due on Wednesday.
Reuters
Asian shares lose ground as hope of end to US rate hikes fades
Gold falls below $2,000 level as dollar finds favour
Oil prices retreat as critical Opec+ meeting looms large
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted with focus on Fed minutes and MPC
JSE muted while awaiting release of US Fed minutes
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.