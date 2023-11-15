MARKET WRAP: JSE extends gains after another soft inflation report
US producer prices and retail sales for October were better than expected, increasing bets the Fed is done with rate hikes for the year
15 November 2023 - 19:38
The JSE rallied for a second session on Wednesday, as did its global peers, with investors cheering softer-than-expected producer inflation in the US.
October’s producer price index (PPI), which measures wholesale prices, fell by 0.5% month on month, its biggest drop since April 2020. Markets had expected an increase of 0.1%. On an annual basis PPI was up 1.3%, compared with expectations of 2%...
