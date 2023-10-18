Concern that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza may escalate to a regional provides support
Wednesday showed Biden, Putin and Xi all struggling to assert themselves in an unravelling, unpredictable and violent multipolar world
An application to appeal against a high court ruling compelling it to resume payments is rejected
But ministers cannot be axed willy-nilly, says party secretary-general
It's too complicated, says Summers of the retailer’s Ekuseni strategy as he unveils first interim loss
A R100m investment by Actom in the expansion of its Pretoria plant will assist in building local capacity in the making of electromechanical equipment
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steven Kenny, manager for architecture and engineering at Axis Communications.
Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to the hermit state amplifies Moscow-Pyongyang ties amid global tensions
Roast beef appears to be on the menu ahead of the semifinal clash against England on Saturday
Ndia Magadagela sells and leases Maxus electric commercial vehicles to companies including retail giant Woolworths
Martin Smith of Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith of Anchor Capital
