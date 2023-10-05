Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments
Too many journals are blind to the misdeeds of the ANC
A spokesperson for Eskom says erratic payments by Tshwane that date back to 2022 are alarming
Parliament’s ethics committee will recommend that he lose part of his salary
COO will replace Alan Pullinger to become first black woman at helm
Decline points to rise in country’s risk premium
Miners call for administrative and regulatory certainty and faster processing of applications
Indian police widen probe into funding of news portal NewsClick
Coach wants bowlers to be more astute with the bat and score more runs
Storyline is centred on the new BMW iX2 electric car
Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments
Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.