Markets

MARKETS WRAP

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments

18 August 2023 - 16:33 Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market report
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks
Markets
3.
Oil set to snap 7-week winning streak on China ...
Markets
4.
Emerging market equities had worst week in two ...
Markets
5.
Gold rises, but on track for third straight ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.