JSE firmer, rand muted ahead of key US jobs data
Markets have been under pressure this week after the US long-term credit rating downgrade by Fitch sparked jitters
04 August 2023 - 11:17
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, along with its global peers as investors await key US jobs data later today.
Markets have been under pressure this week after factors, including the US long-term credit rating downgrade by Fitch, sparked jitters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.