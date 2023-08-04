Markets

JSE firmer, rand muted ahead of key US jobs data

Markets have been under pressure this week after the US long-term credit rating downgrade by Fitch sparked jitters

BL Premium
04 August 2023 - 11:17 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, along with its global peers as investors await key US jobs data later today.

Markets have been under pressure this week after factors, including the US long-term credit rating downgrade by Fitch, sparked jitters...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.