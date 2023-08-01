Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments

01 August 2023 - 14:50
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Patrice Rassou, the chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments, joins Business Day TV for a detailed discussion of this afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
2.
Profit-taking pushes oil prices lower
Markets
3.
Positive US stock narrative aids some markets
Markets
4.
JSE flat as investors await US jobs data later in ...
Markets
5.
Oil steady near three-month high
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.