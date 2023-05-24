Bullish oil prices rise $1 after Saudi threat to short-sellers

Despite the continued impasse in US debt negotiations, gold prices remain stable, while markets anticipate the Fed’s coming meeting minutes to predict potential rate changes
Singapore — Oil prices gained more than $1 on Wednesday after US inventories and fuel supplies tightened and as a warning from the Saudi energy minister to speculators raised the prospect of further Opec+ output cuts.
Brent crude futures last rose 68c, or 0.9%, to $77.52 a barrel by 3.30am GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 75c, or 1%, to $73.66 a barrel.
Brent had risen as much as $1.03 to $77.87 a barrel, earlier. WTI had jumped as much as $1.07 to $73.98 a barrel.
“Oil is starting to turn bullish after the Saudi threat to short-sellers,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda, adding that Saudi Arabia will probably do “whatever it takes to defend prices”.
Fears of a supply squeeze mounted after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said he would keep short sellers — those betting that prices will fall — “ouching” and told them to “watch out”.
Some investors took that as a signal that Opec+ could consider further output cuts at a meeting on June 4.
CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said in a note on Wednesday that oil prices had jumped on speculation that Opec+ may cut output further to keep price stability.
Also boosting oil prices was industry data late on Tuesday which showed that US crude oil and fuel inventories fell sharply.
Crude inventories fell by about 6.8-million barrels in the week ended May 19, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures. Petrol inventories dropped by about 6.4-million, while distillate inventories declined by about 1.8-million.
If data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), due on Wednesday, confirms the API figures, US petrol inventories would have declined for the third consecutive week to their lowest pre-Memorial Day levels since 2014.
“If that is confirmed with [today’s] EIA report, we could start to see some easing recessionary concerns,” said Oanda’s Moya.
The Memorial Day holiday in the US, this year on May 29, traditionally marks the beginning of US peak summer travel.
Elsewhere, markets were still wary about US debt ceiling discussions which in turn tempered oil price gains. Another round of debt ceiling talks ended on Tuesday with no signs of progress as the deadline to raise the government's $31.4-trillion borrowing limit or risk default ticked closer.
Reuters
Bullish oil prices rise $1 after Saudi threat to short-sellers
Brent had risen as much as $1.03 to $77.87 a barrel, earlier
