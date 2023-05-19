Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
After flood plains were restored following a levee breach in Missouri, other regions are looking at similar solutions
‘Ramaphosa is not considered a positive leader by financial markets,’ BCA Research strategist Matt Gertken says
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
AstraZeneca is China’s biggest drugmaker and has operated there for 30 years
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
The company is also gauging reception of a special edition Pajero Sport Shogun
Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market report
Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.