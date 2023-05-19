Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Ralliart Edition appears at Nampo

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Mitsubishi SA has used the annual 2023 Nampo Agricultural Trade Show in Bothaville, Free State, to launch a Ralliart Edition of the Eclipse Cross. It pays tribute to the glory days of the Lancer Evolution Rally car, showcasing the type of accessories and visual upgrades available from the Ralliart catalogue.
The car features a sporty body kit that adds a front diffuser, side extensions, rear diffuser and tailgate spoiler in red. It’s also available exclusively in a white diamond finish and rides on 18-inch black alloy wheels.
The exterior is decorated with a Ralliart graphics package that includes a decal kit along the side and on the bonnet as well as a prominent turbo badge. The interior of the Eclipse Cross Ralliart features a sporty design and an extensive list of features, including a Ralliart carpet set.
“Mitsubishi pioneered the sporty SUV trend with models like the Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution and we are thrilled to once again offer our customers a vehicle that allows them to pay tribute to the world of motorsport on a daily basis,” says Jeffrey Allison, GM Marketing at Mitsubishi SA.
“Mitsubishi SA is on an aggressive product rollout. Over the next 12 months we anticipate to launch 10 new additions to the range,” said Allison.
Pajero Sport Shogun
Also sharing the stage of Mitsubishi debutants at the Nampo show is a special edition Pajero Sport Shogun. The company says it’s not on sale yet.
Mitsubishi is testing out interest through Nampo show-goers but compared with standard Pajero Sport models, the Shogun wears a distinctive black bonnet decal and comes equipped with an assortment of off-road performance parts designed to give it a competitive edge when traversing difficult terrains. These include a black nudge bar, rock sliders, undercarriage protection plates and an under-bonnet tow bar.
A higher ground clearance is achieved with a RAW 4x4 suspension lift kit and 18-inch wheels shod with Dunlop A/T 265/60 R18 all-terrain tyres.
In standard guise the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport already offers an approach angle of 30 degrees, a departure angle of 24.2 degrees and a 23.1-degree ramp breakover angle, all of which are significantly improved by the modifications made to the Shogun derivative.
A heavy-duty roof rack, high lift jack, spade, door handle protection covers, a wind deflector kit and a rubber 4x4 carpet set form part of features found. The Shogun can also accommodate a rooftop tent.
Power is courtesy of a 2.4l MIVEC four-cylinder turbodiesel engine breathing through a custom snorkel air-intake and developing 133kW and 430Nm. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and power is distributed to a Super Select 4WD-II system designed to help drivers tackle challenging terrain with confidence.
It has four selectable off-road modes: 2H, 4H, 4HLc (4WD high range with centre diff locked) and 4LLc (4WD low range with centre diff locked).
The final specification Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun is yet to be finalised as the carmaker will use the trade show to gauge consumer interest and ascertain which features most appeal to customers.
New Model
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Ralliart Edition appears at Nampo
The company is also using the agriculture show to gauge reception of the Pajero Sport Shogun
